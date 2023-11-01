← Company Directory
AIA Group
AIA Group Salaries

AIA Group's salary ranges from $13,001 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Malaysia at the low-end to $162,116 for a Financial Analyst in Hong Kong (SAR) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AIA Group. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Data Analyst
$52.9K
Data Scientist
$13K
Financial Analyst
$162K

Marketing
$52.6K
Project Manager
$159K
Software Engineer
$64.8K
Solution Architect
$80.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AIA Group is Financial Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $162,116. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AIA Group is $64,831.

