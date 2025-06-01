← Company Directory
AI21 Labs
AI21 Labs Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Israel package at AI21 Labs totals ₪518K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AI21 Labs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Median Package
Total per year
₪518K
Level
-
Base
₪518K
Stock (/yr)
₪0
Bonus
₪0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at AI21 Labs?

₪572K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at AI21 Labs in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪674,507. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AI21 Labs for the Software Engineer role in Israel is ₪518,391.

Other Resources