← Company Directory
AI21 Labs
Work Here? Claim Your Company

AI21 Labs Salaries

AI21 Labs's salary ranges from $98,225 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $163,785 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AI21 Labs. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Customer Service
$98.2K
Product Manager
$164K
Software Engineer
$113K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AI21 Labs is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $163,785. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AI21 Labs is $112,503.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for AI21 Labs

Related Companies

  • Lyft
  • Snap
  • Amazon
  • SoFi
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources