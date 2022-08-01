← Company Directory
Ahana
Ahana Salaries

Ahana's salary ranges from $126,067 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $165,825 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ahana. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Product Manager
$166K
Software Engineer
$126K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ahana is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $165,825. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ahana is $145,946.

