Ahana is the Presto company that brings together decades of cloud, open source, database and distributed systems experience. Presto, the open source project hosted by the Linux Foundationโ€™s Presto Foundation, is the de-facto open source distributed SQL query engine for data lakes. With Presto, data engineers and analysts can run interactive, ad hoc analytics on large amounts of data, which continues to grow exponentially across a wide range of data lakes and databases.