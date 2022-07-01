Aha! is a different kind of high-growth SaaS company. We are the world's #1 roadmap software and help people achieve their best. Over 5,000 enterprises and 500,000 product, innovation, and engineering leaders trust our software to build lovable products and be happy doing it. We are self-funded, highly profitable, always distributed, and have no sales team. The Aha! founders codified their approach to building successful companies and pioneered a new framework for personal and business success called The Responsive Method (TRM). It is the engine that powers Aha! and is grounded in the belief that sustainable, lasting success originates in respect for and service to others. Aha! is recognized as one of the best companies in the U.S. to work for and we have donated nearly $1M to people in need through Aha! Cares. TRM and the unique history of Aha! are chronicled in the bestselling book Lovability. Learn more and start a free trial of our software at www.aha.io.