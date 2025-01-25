← Company Directory
AgVend
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

AgVend Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Rwanda at AgVend ranges from RWF 103.4M to RWF 144.77M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AgVend's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

RWF 111.92M - RWF 130.17M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
RWF 103.4MRWF 111.92MRWF 130.17MRWF 144.77M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at AgVend?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at AgVend in Rwanda sits at a yearly total compensation of RWF 144,765,678. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AgVend for the Software Engineer role in Rwanda is RWF 103,404,055.

