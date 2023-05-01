Agro.Club is a B2B global marketplace for agriculture operating in Europe, South America, and North America. Its technology streamlines the grain supply chain, with over 40,000 farmers and 1000s of grain companies using the platform. Analytics bring transparency to the market, algorithms find the best supply and demand matches, and a custom-built platform completes the transaction. Agro.Club aims to become the largest global marketplace in agriculture, connecting the global Ag value chain to make food supply more secure, efficient, and sustainable.