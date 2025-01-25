← Company Directory
Agricultural Bank of China
Agricultural Bank of China Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in China at Agricultural Bank of China ranges from CN¥243K to CN¥346K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Agricultural Bank of China's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

CN¥278K - CN¥326K
China
Common Range
Possible Range
CN¥243KCN¥278KCN¥326KCN¥346K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Agricultural Bank of China?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Agricultural Bank of China in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥346,283. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Agricultural Bank of China for the Software Engineer role in China is CN¥242,694.

Other Resources