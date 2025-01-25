← Company Directory
Agricultural Bank of China
Agricultural Bank of China Investment Banker Salaries

The average Investment Banker total compensation in Singapore at Agricultural Bank of China ranges from SGD 70K to SGD 99.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Agricultural Bank of China's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 79.2K - SGD 90.2K
China
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 70KSGD 79.2KSGD 90.2KSGD 99.5K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Investment Banker at Agricultural Bank of China in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 99,471. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Agricultural Bank of China for the Investment Banker role in Singapore is SGD 69,967.

