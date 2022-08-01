Agora Data has created access to capital for Buy Here Pay Here dealers and small to mid-sized finance companies. Pioneered by Agora Data, both AgoraCapital and AgoraCredit provide a new funding channel to obtain all the cash needed to fuel growth. Agora’s proprietary radical AI-infused technology connects dealers and finance companies with the capital markets. For our capital markets stakeholders, AgoraTrade and AgoraCapital provide an opportunity to participate in a time-tested asset class previously not available. Agora Data made history with the closing of the first-ever Crowdsourced Subprime Auto Securitization on December 29, 2020. Founded in 2017.