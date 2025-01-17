← Company Directory
Agoda
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

  • Bangkok Metro Region

Agoda Software Engineering Manager Salaries in Bangkok Metro Region

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Bangkok Metro Region package at Agoda totals THB 5.59M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Agoda's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Agoda
Software Engineering Manager
Bangkok, BM, Thailand
Total per year
THB 5.59M
Level
M1
Base
THB 3.44M
Stock (/yr)
THB 1.27M
Bonus
THB 889K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
11+ Years
What are the career levels at Agoda?

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Agoda in Bangkok Metro Region sits at a yearly total compensation of THB 9,380,998. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Agoda for the Software Engineering Manager role in Bangkok Metro Region is THB 5,604,409.

