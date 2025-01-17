Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Thailand at Agoda ranges from THB 851K per year for Associate Software Engineer to THB 2.82M per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Thailand package totals THB 1.78M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Agoda's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
THB 850K
THB 807K
THB 0
THB 43.8K
Software Engineer
THB 1.6M
THB 1.45M
THB 0
THB 154K
Senior Software Engineer
THB 2.03M
THB 1.9M
THB 0
THB 126K
Staff Software Engineer
THB 2.82M
THB 2.5M
THB 14.7K
THB 306K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)