Agoda
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Thailand

Agoda Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Thailand

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Thailand at Agoda ranges from THB 1.71M per year for Software Engineer to THB 2.71M per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Thailand package totals THB 1.94M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Agoda's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
THB --
THB --
THB --
THB --
Software Engineer
THB 1.71M
THB 1.65M
THB 0
THB 61.5K
Senior Software Engineer
THB 2.37M
THB 2.06M
THB 171K
THB 142K
Staff Software Engineer
THB 2.71M
THB 2.11M
THB 159K
THB 438K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Agoda in Thailand sits at a yearly total compensation of THB 3,184,083. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Agoda for the Backend Software Engineer role in Thailand is THB 1,714,685.

