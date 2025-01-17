Backend Software Engineer compensation in Bangkok Metro Region at Agoda ranges from THB 1.71M per year for Software Engineer to THB 2.71M per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Bangkok Metro Region package totals THB 1.94M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Agoda's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
THB --
THB --
THB --
THB --
Software Engineer
THB 1.71M
THB 1.65M
THB 0
THB 61.5K
Senior Software Engineer
THB 2.37M
THB 2.06M
THB 171K
THB 142K
Staff Software Engineer
THB 2.71M
THB 2.11M
THB 159K
THB 438K
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)