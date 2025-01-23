← Company Directory
Agoda
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Singapore

Agoda Software Engineer Salaries in Singapore

Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at Agoda totals SGD 148K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 131K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Agoda's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Software Engineer
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Senior Software Engineer
SGD 148K
SGD 115K
SGD 4.5K
SGD 28.1K
Staff Software Engineer
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Agoda in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of THB 4,595,577. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Agoda for the Software Engineer role in Singapore is THB 3,233,053.

