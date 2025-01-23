Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at Agoda totals SGD 148K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 131K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Agoda's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Software Engineer
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Senior Software Engineer
SGD 148K
SGD 115K
SGD 4.5K
SGD 28.1K
Staff Software Engineer
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.5K+ (sometimes SGD 405K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)