← Company Directory
Agoda
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Bangkok Metro Region

Agoda Software Engineer Salaries in Bangkok Metro Region

Software Engineer compensation in Bangkok Metro Region at Agoda ranges from THB 841K per year for Associate Software Engineer to THB 4.46M per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Bangkok Metro Region package totals THB 1.89M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Agoda's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
THB 841K
THB 799K
THB 0
THB 42.8K
Software Engineer
THB 1.56M
THB 1.46M
THB 0
THB 96.8K
Senior Software Engineer
THB 2.14M
THB 1.96M
THB 12.1K
THB 163K
Staff Software Engineer
THB 2.81M
THB 2.26M
THB 171K
THB 381K
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve THB 1.06M+ (sometimes THB 10.55M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Agoda in Bangkok Metro Region sits at a yearly total compensation of THB 4,460,471. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Agoda for the Software Engineer role in Bangkok Metro Region is THB 1,857,887.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Agoda

Related Companies

  • Miso Robotics
  • Just Eat
  • Houzz
  • Skyscanner
  • Vanguard
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources