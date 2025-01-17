← Company Directory
Agoda
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

  • Bangkok Metro Region

Agoda Project Manager Salaries in Bangkok Metro Region

Project Manager compensation in Bangkok Metro Region at Agoda totals THB 2.39M per year for Project Manager. The median yearly compensation in Bangkok Metro Region package totals THB 2.15M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Agoda's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Project Manager
THB --
THB --
THB --
THB --
Project Manager
THB 2.39M
THB 2.09M
THB 78.2K
THB 223K
Senior Project Manager
THB --
THB --
THB --
THB --
Staff Project Manager
THB --
THB --
THB --
THB --
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Export Data

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Agoda in Bangkok Metro Region sits at a yearly total compensation of THB 3,086,481. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Agoda for the Project Manager role in Bangkok Metro Region is THB 2,038,015.

Other Resources