UX Designer compensation in Thailand at Agoda ranges from THB 2.08M per year for Product Designer to THB 2.62M per year for Senior Product Designer. The median yearly compensation in Thailand package totals THB 2.66M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Agoda's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Associate Product Designer
THB --
THB --
THB --
THB --
Product Designer
THB 2.08M
THB 1.69M
THB 0
THB 389K
Senior Product Designer
THB 2.62M
THB 2.46M
THB 0
THB 159K
Staff Product Designer
THB --
THB --
THB --
THB --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)