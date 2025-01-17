← Company Directory
Agoda
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • UX Designer

  • Bangkok Metro Region

Agoda UX Designer Salaries in Bangkok Metro Region

UX Designer compensation in Bangkok Metro Region at Agoda ranges from THB 2.08M per year for Product Designer to THB 2.62M per year for Senior Product Designer. The median yearly compensation in Bangkok Metro Region package totals THB 2.66M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Agoda's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Associate Product Designer
THB --
THB --
THB --
THB --
Product Designer
THB 2.08M
THB 1.69M
THB 0
THB 389K
Senior Product Designer
THB 2.62M
THB 2.46M
THB 0
THB 159K
Staff Product Designer
THB --
THB --
THB --
THB --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Designer at Agoda in Bangkok Metro Region sits at a yearly total compensation of THB 3,106,708. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Agoda for the UX Designer role in Bangkok Metro Region is THB 2,580,204.

Other Resources