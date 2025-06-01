← Company Directory
Agoda
Agoda Management Consultant Salaries

The average Management Consultant total compensation in Taiwan at Agoda ranges from NT$2.91M to NT$4.13M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Agoda's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

NT$3.3M - NT$3.92M
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
NT$2.91MNT$3.3MNT$3.92MNT$4.13M
Common Range
Possible Range

NT$4.99M

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Agoda in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$4,131,052. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Agoda for the Management Consultant role in Taiwan is NT$2,909,698.

Other Resources