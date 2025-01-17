All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in Bangkok Metro Region at Agoda ranges from THB 2.31M per year for Data Scientist to THB 2.53M per year for Senior Data Scientist. The median yearly compensation in Bangkok Metro Region package totals THB 1.91M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Agoda's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Data Scientist
THB --
THB --
THB --
THB --
Data Scientist
THB 2.31M
THB 1.9M
THB 192K
THB 221K
Senior Data Scientist
THB 2.53M
THB 2.27M
THB 97.9K
THB 163K
Staff Data Scientist
THB --
THB --
THB --
THB --
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Agoda, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)