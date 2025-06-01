← Company Directory
Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies Hardware Engineer Salaries

The average Hardware Engineer total compensation in United States at Agilent Technologies ranges from $67.2K to $97.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Agilent Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

$77.2K - $88K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$67.2K$77.2K$88K$97.9K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Agilent Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Agilent Technologies in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $97,940. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Agilent Technologies for the Hardware Engineer role in United States is $67,230.

