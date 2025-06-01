The average Chemical Engineer total compensation in Singapore at Agency for Science, Technology and Research ranges from SGD 53.6K to SGD 73.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Agency for Science, Technology and Research's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025
Average Total Compensation
