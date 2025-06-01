← Company Directory
Agency for Science, Technology and Research
Agency for Science, Technology and Research Chemical Engineer Salaries

The average Chemical Engineer total compensation in Singapore at Agency for Science, Technology and Research ranges from SGD 53.6K to SGD 73.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Agency for Science, Technology and Research's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 58.1K - SGD 68.9K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 53.6KSGD 58.1KSGD 68.9KSGD 73.4K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Chemical Engineer at Agency for Science, Technology and Research in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 73,391. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Agency for Science, Technology and Research for the Chemical Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 53,607.

