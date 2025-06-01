Agency for Science, Technology and Research Chemical Engineer Salaries

The average Chemical Engineer total compensation in Singapore at Agency for Science, Technology and Research ranges from SGD 53.6K to SGD 73.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Agency for Science, Technology and Research's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Average Total Compensation SGD 58.1K - SGD 68.9K Singapore Common Range Possible Range SGD 53.6K SGD 58.1K SGD 68.9K SGD 73.4K Common Range Possible Range

What's the vesting schedule at Agency for Science, Technology and Research ?

