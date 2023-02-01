← Company Directory
Agency for Science, Technology and Research
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Agency for Science, Technology and Research Salaries

Agency for Science, Technology and Research's salary ranges from $48,215 in total compensation per year for a Chemical Engineer at the low-end to $90,094 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Agency for Science, Technology and Research. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $65.8K

Research Scientist

Data Scientist
Median $90.1K
Biomedical Engineer
$73.6K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

40 20
40 20
Chemical Engineer
$48.2K
Data Analyst
$49.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Agency for Science, Technology and Research is Data Scientist with a yearly total compensation of $90,094. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Agency for Science, Technology and Research is $65,825.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Agency for Science, Technology and Research

Related Companies

  • Facebook
  • Coinbase
  • Google
  • Pinterest
  • Apple
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources