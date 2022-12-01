← Company Directory
AGCO
AGCO Salaries

AGCO's salary ranges from $39,322 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $180,900 for a Management Consultant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AGCO. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Business Analyst
$123K
Data Scientist
$85.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$39.3K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Management Consultant
$181K
Mechanical Engineer
$73.4K
Product Manager
$57.1K
Software Engineer
$83K
Software Engineering Manager
$67.5K
The highest paying role reported at AGCO is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $180,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AGCO is $78,161.

