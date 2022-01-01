← Company Directory
AGC Biologics
AGC Biologics Salaries

AGC Biologics's salary ranges from $96,489 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $248,750 for a Business Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AGC Biologics. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Business Development
$249K
Data Scientist
$96.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AGC Biologics is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $248,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AGC Biologics is $172,619.

