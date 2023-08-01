← Company Directory
AfterShip
AfterShip Salaries

AfterShip's salary ranges from $44,598 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $99,911 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AfterShip. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Product Designer
$44.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$99.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AfterShip is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $99,911. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AfterShip is $72,254.

