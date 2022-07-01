← Company Directory
Afresh
Afresh Salaries

Afresh's salary ranges from $161,700 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $235,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Afresh. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $235K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Human Resources
$209K
Marketing
$162K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Product Designer
$164K
Solution Architect
$186K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Afresh is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $235,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Afresh is $185,925.

