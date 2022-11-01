← Company Directory
AFour Technologies
Work Here? Claim Your Company

AFour Technologies Salaries

AFour Technologies's salary ranges from $7,877 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $36,145 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AFour Technologies. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $7.9K
Technical Program Manager
$36.1K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AFour Technologies is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $36,145. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AFour Technologies is $22,011.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for AFour Technologies

Related Companies

  • Roblox
  • Snap
  • SoFi
  • LinkedIn
  • Coinbase
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources