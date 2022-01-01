← Company Directory
Afiniti
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Afiniti Salaries

Afiniti's salary ranges from $5,797 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Pakistan at the low-end to $140,750 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Afiniti. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
Median $141K
Software Engineer
Median $12.4K
Business Analyst
$79.6K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Data Analyst
$5.8K
Marketing
$19.9K
Product Manager
$17.3K
Solution Architect
$129K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Afiniti is Data Scientist with a yearly total compensation of $140,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Afiniti is $19,900.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Afiniti

Related Companies

  • BlueCat
  • Backbase
  • InterWorks
  • SecureLink
  • Avigilon
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources