Affirm Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Affirm ranges from $227K per year for L4 to $313K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $230K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Affirm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus L4 Software Engineer 1 (Entry Level) $227K $134K $90.3K $2.5K L5 Software Engineer 2 $206K $161K $38.8K $5.7K L6 Senior Software Engineer $313K $197K $116K $0 L7 Staff Software Engineer $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- View 2 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 50 % YR 1 50 % YR 2 Stock Type RSU At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule: 50 % vests in the 1st -year ( 12.50 % quarterly )

50 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 12.50 % quarterly ) The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity. 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly ) The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

What's the vesting schedule at Affirm ?

