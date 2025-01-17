Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Affirm ranges from $227K per year for L4 to $313K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $230K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Affirm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L4
$227K
$134K
$90.3K
$2.5K
L5
$206K
$161K
$38.8K
$5.7K
L6
$313K
$197K
$116K
$0
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
50%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:
50% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% quarterly)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% quarterly)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.