← Company Directory
Affirm
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Greater Toronto Area

Affirm Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area at Affirm ranges from $CA$108K per year to $CA$224K. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$177K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Affirm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L4
Software Engineer 1(Entry Level)
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L5
Software Engineer 2
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L6
Senior Software Engineer
CA$195K
CA$170K
CA$21.2K
CA$3.2K
L7
Staff Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.2K+ (sometimes CA$422K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

50%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

Stock Type
RSU

At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% quarterly)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% quarterly)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Affirm in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$223,838. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Affirm for the Backend Software Engineer role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$181,503.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Affirm

Related Companies

  • Upstart
  • Virtu Financial
  • Bread Financial
  • SoFi
  • LendingClub
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources