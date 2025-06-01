← Company Directory
Affinity
Affinity Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Canada package at Affinity totals CA$217K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Affinity's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Affinity
Software Engineering Manager
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Total per year
CA$217K
Level
M1
Base
CA$207K
Stock (/yr)
CA$9.7K
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Affinity?

CA$222K

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Affinity in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$265,178. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Affinity for the Software Engineering Manager role in Canada is CA$217,133.

