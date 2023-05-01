Affinia Therapeutics is a gene therapy company with a focus on developing novel capsids, promoters, and manufacturing approaches to treat rare and prevalent diseases. They have a strong syndicate of life science investors and aim to have a significant impact on patients' lives worldwide. As an early employee, you will work with the founding management team in a dynamic, fast-paced, and fun environment. The company offers state-of-the-art lab space, equipment, a healthy cafe, outdoor patio, gym/yoga studio, lounge, and free parking.