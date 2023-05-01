← Company Directory
Affinia Therapeutics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Affinia Therapeutics that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Affinia Therapeutics is a gene therapy company with a focus on developing novel capsids, promoters, and manufacturing approaches to treat rare and prevalent diseases. They have a strong syndicate of life science investors and aim to have a significant impact on patients' lives worldwide. As an early employee, you will work with the founding management team in a dynamic, fast-paced, and fun environment. The company offers state-of-the-art lab space, equipment, a healthy cafe, outdoor patio, gym/yoga studio, lounge, and free parking.

    affiniatx.com
    Website
    2019
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Affinia Therapeutics

    Related Companies

    • DoorDash
    • Databricks
    • Flipkart
    • Square
    • Pinterest
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources