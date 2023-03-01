← Company Directory
Affine
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Affine Salaries

Affine's salary ranges from $12,036 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $149,156 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Affine. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Analyst
$33.3K
Business Development
$145K
Data Science Manager
$149K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Data Scientist
$14.4K
Management Consultant
$119K
Program Manager
$144K
Software Engineer
$12K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Affine is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $149,156. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Affine is $119,400.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Affine

Related Companies

  • Pinterest
  • Google
  • Snap
  • Apple
  • Stripe
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources