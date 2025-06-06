← Company Directory
Aeva
Aeva Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Singapore at Aeva ranges from SGD 205K to SGD 287K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aeva's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/6/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 222K - SGD 269K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 205KSGD 222KSGD 269KSGD 287K
Common Range
Possible Range

SGD 210K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Aeva, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Aeva in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 286,711. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aeva for the Product Manager role in Singapore is SGD 205,146.

