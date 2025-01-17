← Company Directory
Aeva
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Aeva Hardware Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

The median Hardware Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package at Aeva totals $225K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aeva's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Aeva
Design Engineer
Mountain View, CA
Total per year
$225K
Level
L4
Base
$200K
Stock (/yr)
$25K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Aeva?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Aeva, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Aeva in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $318,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aeva for the Hardware Engineer role in San Francisco Bay Area is $226,220.

