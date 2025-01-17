← Company Directory
Aetna
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • Data Architect

Aetna Data Architect Salaries

Data Architect compensation in United States at Aetna totals $124K per year for PRF2. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aetna's total compensation packages.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
PRF1
Solution Architect I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
PRF2
Solution Architect II
$124K
$115K
$0
$8.8K
PRF3
Senior Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
PRF4
Lead Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Aetna?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Architect at Aetna in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $260,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aetna for the Data Architect role in United States is $130,000.

