← Company Directory
Aetna
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

  • New York City Area

Aetna Data Scientist Salaries in New York City Area

Data Scientist compensation in New York City Area at Aetna ranges from $136K per year for PRF2 to $194K per year for PRF4. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $135K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aetna's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
PRF1
Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
PRF2
Data Scientist II
$136K
$127K
$0
$8.7K
PRF3
Senior Data Scientist
$162K
$148K
$0
$13.9K
PRF4
Lead Data Scientist
$194K
$175K
$571
$18.5K
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute
What are the career levels at Aetna?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Aetna in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $194,466. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aetna for the Data Scientist role in New York City Area is $139,375.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Aetna

Related Companies

  • eHealth
  • WW International
  • SmileDirectClub
  • CVS Health
  • Humana
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources