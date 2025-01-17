All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in New York City Area at Aetna ranges from $136K per year for PRF2 to $194K per year for PRF4. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $135K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aetna's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
PRF1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
PRF2
$136K
$127K
$0
$8.7K
PRF3
$162K
$148K
$0
$13.9K
PRF4
$194K
$175K
$571
$18.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
