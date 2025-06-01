← Company Directory
Aetna
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Actuary

  • All Actuary Salaries

Aetna Actuary Salaries

The median Actuary compensation in United States package at Aetna totals $159K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aetna's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Aetna
Senior Manager
Pittsburgh, PA
Total per year
$159K
Level
PRF4
Base
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$15K
Bonus
$18.8K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Aetna?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Actuary offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Actuary at Aetna in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $197,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aetna for the Actuary role in United States is $140,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Aetna

Related Companies

  • eHealth
  • WW International
  • SmileDirectClub
  • CVS Health
  • Humana
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources