Aerospike
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Aerospike Software Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package at Aerospike totals $203K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aerospike's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Aerospike
Software Engineer
Mountain View, CA
Total per year
$203K
Level
L4
Base
$200K
Stock (/yr)
$3K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Aerospike?

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Aerospike in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $248,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aerospike for the Software Engineer role in San Francisco Bay Area is $200,000.

Other Resources