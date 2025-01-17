← Company Directory
Aerojet Rocketdyne
Aerojet Rocketdyne Mechanical Engineer Salaries in Greater Los Angeles Area

The median Mechanical Engineer compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area package at Aerojet Rocketdyne totals $130K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aerojet Rocketdyne's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Aerojet Rocketdyne
Structural Analyst
Los Angeles, CA
Total per year
$130K
Level
L3
Base
$130K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Aerojet Rocketdyne?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Aerojet Rocketdyne in Greater Los Angeles Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $140,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aerojet Rocketdyne for the Mechanical Engineer role in Greater Los Angeles Area is $130,000.

Other Resources