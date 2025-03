Aerie Pharmaceuticals is a US-based pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes ophthalmic therapies for various eye conditions, including glaucoma, dry eye, and macular degeneration. Its products include Rhopressa and Rocklatan, which reduce intraocular pressure, and it is also developing treatments for dry eye and retinal diseases. The company has a collaborative agreement with DSM Biomedical and was founded in 2005.