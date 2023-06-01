← Company Directory
Aeolus Robotics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Aeolus Robotics that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Aeolus Robotics is a fast-growing robotics company that provides intelligent robot services in various industries, including hospitals, hotels, and eldercare facilities. They are an international company with development centers around the world and are building a Robot as a Service (RaaS) platform. Their robots work in two main spheres, 'Fetch-Navigation-Delivery' and 'Monitor-Decision-Alert,' and are continuously learning through superior Artificial Intelligence, Vision, Navigation, and Deep Learning technology. They invite top-notch people with a passion for robotics to join them in this technical adventure.

    https://aeolusbot.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Aeolus Robotics

    Related Companies

    • Stripe
    • Flipkart
    • Netflix
    • PayPal
    • LinkedIn
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources