Aeolus Robotics is a fast-growing robotics company that provides intelligent robot services in various industries, including hospitals, hotels, and eldercare facilities. They are an international company with development centers around the world and are building a Robot as a Service (RaaS) platform. Their robots work in two main spheres, 'Fetch-Navigation-Delivery' and 'Monitor-Decision-Alert,' and are continuously learning through superior Artificial Intelligence, Vision, Navigation, and Deep Learning technology. They invite top-notch people with a passion for robotics to join them in this technical adventure.