Aegon
Aegon Salaries

Aegon's salary ranges from $29,045 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Portugal at the low-end to $203,010 for a Information Technologist (IT) in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aegon. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Business Analyst
$68.8K
Data Scientist
$29K
Financial Analyst
$99.5K

Information Technologist (IT)
$203K
Marketing
$89.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$62.7K
Software Engineer
$138K
Software Engineering Manager
$181K
Solution Architect
$133K
UX Researcher
$99.5K
The highest paying role reported at Aegon is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $203,010. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aegon is $99,500.

