Aegis Sciences Corporation is a forensic toxicology and healthcare laboratory that provides science-driven drug testing and consulting services based in Nashville, TN. They offer evidence-based, clinically actionable information related to medication compliance, substance abuse, and drug-drug interactions through definitive testing of urine, oral fluid, or blood specimens. Aegis provides healthcare testing services for Pain Management, Behavioral and Mental Health, Substance Use Disorder, Prenatal and Chronic Disease Management. They also offer anti-doping and forensic testing services to professional and amateur sports organizations, college and university athletic programs, and molecular diagnostic services.