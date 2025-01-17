← Company Directory
AECOM
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Civil Engineer

  • All Civil Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Los Angeles Area

AECOM Civil Engineer Salaries in Greater Los Angeles Area

The median Civil Engineer compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area package at AECOM totals $86.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AECOM's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
AECOM
ITS Engineer
Orange, CA
Total per year
$86.1K
Level
Civil Engineer II
Base
$86.1K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at AECOM?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Civil Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Structural Engineer

Water Resources Engineer

Transportation Engineer

Construction Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Civil Engineer at AECOM in Greater Los Angeles Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $171,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AECOM for the Civil Engineer role in Greater Los Angeles Area is $86,112.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for AECOM

Related Companies

  • EPAM Systems
  • Forrester
  • ThoughtWorks
  • Leidos
  • Unisys
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources