Adyen
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Systems Engineer

Adyen Systems Engineer Salaries

The median Systems Engineer compensation in Netherlands package at Adyen totals €130K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adyen's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Adyen
Systems Engineer
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Total per year
€130K
Level
L1
Base
€110K
Stock (/yr)
€20.3K
Bonus
€0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Adyen?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Phantom Stock Plan

At Adyen, Phantom Stock Plans are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Systems Engineer at Adyen in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €183,734. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Adyen for the Systems Engineer role in Netherlands is €113,868.

