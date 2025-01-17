← Company Directory
Adyen
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Frontend Software Engineer

  • Greater Amsterdam Area

Adyen Frontend Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Amsterdam Area

Frontend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Amsterdam Area at Adyen totals €96.3K per year for Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Amsterdam Area package totals €99.2K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Adyen's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
€96.3K
€76.4K
€8.6K
€11.3K
Senior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Staff Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Principal Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.3K+ (sometimes €283K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Phantom Stock Plan

At Adyen, Phantom Stock Plans are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Phantom Stock Plan

At Adyen, Phantom Stock Plans are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Frontend Software Engineer at Adyen in Greater Amsterdam Area sits at a yearly total compensation of €129,668. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Adyen for the Frontend Software Engineer role in Greater Amsterdam Area is €88,590.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Adyen

Related Companies

  • Mollie
  • SumUp
  • Wolters Kluwer
  • Verifone
  • Starling Bank
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources